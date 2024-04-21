Fresno native, Texas Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy hosts youth football camp

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy is preparing for the NFL Draft. The former Central grizzly is hoping to hear his name called in the first round this upcoming Thursday.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, Worthy hosted a youth football camp at Koligian Stadium alongside his former high school football coach, Kyle Biggs.

“Its amazing to be able to do this. Especially a free camp for the kids to come out, have fun, and be themselves” said Worthy.

The Fresno native is coming off a record-breaking performance at the NFL Combine. Worthy ran a 4.21 40-yard dash to set a new record. “Being able to represent the 559 is huge. Its amazing to come out and produce. I’m just being myself out there” said Worthy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.