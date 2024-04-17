Four-star Antwan Raymond commits to Rutgers football and re-classifies to the class of 2024

Antwan Raymond, a four-star running back from Florida, committed to the Scarlet Knights on Wednesday.

And, in a piece of significant news, Raymond has decided to re-classify into the class of 2024. Raymond picked Rutgers from a final six that included Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, South Florida and West Virginia.

He is a four-star recruit according to Rivals.

Last year in 10 games for Clearwater International Academy (Clearwater, Florida), Raymond had 1,884 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 197 pounds, Raymond already boasts an impressive physical frame.

He is a strong, compact runner who is difficult to take down at the high school level. Raymond does a nice job of bouncing off contact and staying engaged.

He has good footwork which allows him to cut and change direction smoothly.

His announcement was made via the Rivals Instagram platform.

2025 RB Antwan Raymond has had a big day for @CAIKnightsFB. His second score of the night gives Clearwater Academy International a 21-17 lead over Homestead with 4:03 in the 3rd. https://t.co/j9YPTGuhp9 pic.twitter.com/jAck97WTzL — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) August 18, 2023

Nationally, he is ranked the No. 22 running back in the nation by Rivals.

In addition to his final six, Raymond also had offers from Arizona, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina State Syracuse and Texas A&M.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire