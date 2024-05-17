Former Wisconsin transfer WR target commits to play with…Graham Mertz

Former Wisconsin transfer portal target wide receiver Elijhah Badger committed to Florida on Friday.

Wisconsin had been one of the numerous schools to express interest in the former Arizona State wide receiver after he entered the transfer portal last month. The Badgers then landed Boston College WR Joseph Griffin Jr., likely taking them out of the running for other transfer receivers.

Badger chose the Gators over other finalists Arizona and Washington.

Notably, the wide receiver commits to play with former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz — who transferred to Florida ahead of the 2023 season and returns to start under center in 2024.

The talented wideout was heralded as one of the best receivers of this transfer cycle. He was one of Arizona State’s top receiving options in both 2022 and 2023, totaling 135 catches for 1,599 yards and 10 touchdowns in that time.

He joins Mertz on a Florida team that is in need of a statement campaign under head coach Billy Napier. The Gators went 6-7 and 5-7 respectively in 2022 and 2023. The SEC landscape is not getting easier, and Florida needs to re-establish itself toward the top of the conference.

BREAKING: Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger has committed to the #Gators. Much-needed addition to help Eugene Wilson III. MORE: https://t.co/9SbFpIFjEN pic.twitter.com/qe18BDb7ZS — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) May 17, 2024

Wisconsin landed three transfers during the spring portal window: Vanderbilt offensive lineman Leyton Nelson, Illinois offensive lineman Joey Okla and Griffin.

The program is still in search of help along the defensive line as the final portal entrants find new destinations.

