Wisconsin one of several top programs in pursuit of top transfer WR Elijhah Badger

Wisconsin is one of several top programs to have reached out to top transfer portal wide receiver Elijhah Badger, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The Badgers are included along with Florida, Michigan, Florida State, Washington, Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan State, Louisville, Colorado, Utah, West Virginia, South Carolina, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, USC, Cal and USF.

Related: Wisconsin’s class of 2025 rises in national ranking after addition of S Luke Emmerich

The veteran wide receiver entered the portal in mid-April after four years at Arizona State. He was one of the Sun Devils’ top receiving options the last two seasons, totaling 135 catches for 1,599 yards and 10 touchdowns combined in that time.

Luke Fickell and Phil Longo have already re-shaped Wisconsin’s wide receiver room since taking over after the 2022 season. That work is continuing, even with a stellar top rotation set entering the 2024 season. The program reportedly will host former Baylor WR Armani Winfield on a visit, and hopes the same becomes the case with the former Arizona State WR.

Badger would be a terrific fit with the Badgers — just based on his last name. But Wisconsin has heavy competition to land a commitment.

Former Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger has heard from these 2️⃣0️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 190 WR totaled 142 receptions for 1,640 Yards, & 10 TDs in his time at ASU Is the Top Available WR in the Portal (per On3 Industry)… pic.twitter.com/Q5FEMBioxT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 4, 2024

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire