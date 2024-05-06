Former Owensboro star, Rutgers transfer Gavin Wimsatt is visiting Kentucky football

Former Owensboro High School star and Rutgers starting quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is visiting UK this week after entering the transfer portal.

Wimsatt, a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 2,537 yards and rushed for 628 yards with 25 total touchdowns in 25 games across three seasons at Rutgers, could be an important addition for a Kentucky team that must replace its entire quarterback room from last season.

Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff, a former five-star recruit who played only sparingly in three seasons backing up Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck, joined the team in January and is expected to replace Baltimore Ravens sixth-round pick Devin Leary as the starter. Four-star Lexington Christian quarterback Cutter Boley participated in spring practice after graduating from high school a semester early. Former Wildcat Beau Allen, who backed up Will Levis in 2021 but spent the last two seasons at FCS-level Tarleton State and Georgia Southern, has returned to UK as a walk-on.

Wimsatt entered the portal after losing Rutgers’ starting job to Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis in spring practice. Kaliakmanis reunited at Rutgers with his former Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

With 17 interceptions and 14 touchdown passes in his career, Wimsatt might not be able to find a guaranteed starting job at the Power Five level, but the proximity to home and lack of a quarterback with a proven track record as a starter would at least offer appeal at Kentucky. UK coaches were universal in their praise for Vandagriff during spring practice, but he has yet to start a college game now three years removed from being ranked alongside Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Quinn Ewers and others in the top 10 of the 2021 high school quarterback rankings.

With Kentucky breaking in a new offense and looking to bounce back from disappointing back-to-back 7-6 seasons, the staff is sure to play the quarterback who proves most capable in practice, regardless of transfer hype.

Even if Vandagriff holds onto the starting job as expected, Wimsatt’s running ability could make him an asset in certain packages of new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan’s scheme.

“I really believe that the quarterback has got to get you at least two first downs a game with his legs,” Hamdan said at his introductory news conference after being hired from Boise State. “I think it can be a huge, huge advantage, especially in the college game.”

In his final season at Rutgers, Wimsatt rushed for 497 yards and 11 touchdowns on 131 carries.

Wimsatt transferring to Kentucky would continue a trend of UK landing locals from the transfer portal who initially chose to play out of state as high-profile high school recruits.

Originally a member of the high school class of 2022, Wimsatt finished his graduation requirements at Owensboro in September 2021 shortly after leading Owensboro to a win over rival Daviess County in order to enroll at Rutgers that fall amid reports of a significant name, image and likeness contract. Kentucky recruited him out of high school and appeared to lead for his commitment at one point before he pledged to Rutgers.

Wimsatt would be the fourth transfer to sign with UK who was rated as a four-star prospect as a senior at a Kentucky high school in recent years, following wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska), defensive back Jantzen Dunn (Ohio State) and offensive lineman Tanner Bowles (Alabama).

Like Vandagriff, Wimsatt will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school.

In 2023, Gavin Wimsatt completed 47.8% of his passes for 1,735 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions while starting 13 games for Rutgers. He rushed for 497 yards and 11 touchdowns.

