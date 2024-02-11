Former OKC Thunder guard Vasilije Micic shines in Hornets debut after Gordon Hayward trade

Feb 10, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic (22) brings the ball up court during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Former Thunders Vasilije Micic, Tre Mann and Davis Bertans — sent to Charlotte in the Gordon Hayward trade — played key roles in their Hornets debuts, a 115-106 win against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Micic had a career-high 18 points and nine assists in 26 minutes off the bench.

“He knows where everybody is on the floor,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said of the former EuroLeague MVP. “Obviously he is a terrific passer and a good pick-and-roll player. And he’s got size. He’s big.”

Mann, who had only played in 13 games for the Thunder, started and played 27 minutes. He had nine points, nine assists and four rebounds.

Bertans shot 3-of-5 from 3-point range in his 12 minutes off the bench.

While Micic was a fringe rotation player for the Thunder, Mann and Bertans barely played.

The change of scenery should be especially good for Mann and Micic, who will get to show what they can do with the ball in their hands for a depleted Hornets team.

Maybe Mann can have a Jeremy Lamb-esque renaissance in moving from Oklahoma City to Charlotte.

