Former Ohio State football target has entered the transfer portal

During the recruitment of Peyton Woodyard, Ohio State football was always seen as a potential landing spot for him.

Ultimately the California safety signed with Alabama, but like many others before him, has decided to move on from the Crimson Tide following the retirement of Nick Saban.

The Buckeyes have already benefited from the change, as they added safety Caleb Downs, quarterback Julian Sayin and center Seth McLaughlin. Could another be on the way?

It’s hard to say at this moment, as Woodyard has entered the portal with a do not contact tag, meaning that he most likely already knows where he is headed next.

Alabama safety Peyton Woodyard has entered the transfer portal with a do not contact tag, @On3sports has learned. Was a top-150 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/AHJF8S4W9Y — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 29, 2024

Could it be Columbus? It could be, but he also was once a Georgia commitment and also highly considered staying home and playing for USC. It is now a wait-and-see with Woodyard and the Buckeyes.

