Former Net Kevin Durant, Suns get swept in first round of NBA playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets have been in their offseason program since Apr. 14 when they lost in their season finale at the Philadelphia 76ers to end a disappointing 2023-24 season. While Brooklyn is trying to find ways to get better this summer, there is a former member of the organization who did not make it much further than they did.

Former Nets superstar Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns were swept out of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs on Sunday with their 122-116 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Durant did his best to keep the Suns’ postseason alive as he put up 33 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in the effort.

Durant had another good playoff series as he ends the best-of-seven matchup averaging 26.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 55.2% from the field and 41.7% from three-point land. His numbers, aside from the shooting efficiency, are slightly below what he has averaged in his career in the playoffs as he averaged 29.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 47.6% from the floor and 35.5% from deep.

Durant, 35, arrived in Phoenix in the middle of last season as a result of the Nets trading him at the trading deadline after requesting a trade for the second time that season. Durant, along with TJ Warren, was traded to the Suns last season in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029), and a first-round pick swap in 2028.

Given that some of Brooklyn’s future is invested in Phoenix, Nets fans have been keeping tabs on the Suns to see how they looked with their big 3 of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. So far, Phoenix has been swept after the investment in their own version of a superteam.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire