Former FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa, wide receiver Marcus Riley land NFL opportunities

Jeremy Moussa and Marcus Riley will display their talents at the highest level of football.

After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, the former Florida A&M quarterback Moussa and wide receiver Riley both landed rookie minicamp invitations.

Moussa will attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp. Riley will be at the New York Jets’ rookie minicamp.

The quarterback-receiver duo’s invites comes four months after their final college football season, which saw them hoist the Rattlers’ first Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl championships in program history.

Following the 2023 season, Moussa was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and Deacon Jones Trophy winner, given to the top player in HBCU football. Moussa, who transferred to FAMU from Vanderbilt in 2022, was the first Rattler to win the honors.

While a Rattler, Moussa accumulated a 58 completion percentage, 5,625 passing yards, 47 total touchdowns, and 20 interceptions in two seasons.

“Congratulations, [Moussa],” former FAMU head coach and current Duke running backs coach Willie Simmons said on an X/Twitter post. “Go be great on purpose.”

Riley, a Tallahassee native by way of Rickards High School, earned All-SWAC Second Team honors during the Rattlers’ championship run.

In his lone year at FAMU after transferring from Bethune-Cookman, Riley totaled 34 catches for 584 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also returned the season-opening kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown against Jackson State at the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic.

“It’s official. Pine Ridge, Rick High [Riley] has completed the mission,” Former FAMU director of recruiting and current Colorado football staffer Devin Rispress said in a Facebook post. “I’m so proud of this kid that it makes me emotional. Tallahassee, let’s celebrate a great accomplishment.”

Head coached by Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers won the NFC South Championship last season and reached the Wild Card round.

Robert Saleh leads the Jets, who are fresh off a 7-10 record in 2023 after their season got derailed by their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ season-opening Achilles tear.

