FAMU football claims bragging rights over Bethune-Cookman in Florida Classic | Takeaways

ORLANDO — Bragging rights remains on Wahnish Way.

Florida A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 24-7 in the annual Florida Classic rivalry football game here at Camping World Stadium.

The Rattlers outgained 325-234 before Orlando's crowd of 56,227 ― the game's highest attendance since 2011.

FAMU running back Terrell Jennings earned the game's Most Valuable Player. He totaled eight carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rattlers' win moved its winning streak to nine games while securing the program's first 10-win season since 1999.

FAMU has no game next week and returns to action for Dec. 2's Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game. Prairie View A&M clinched the SWAC West by beating Alabama State 21-14 Saturday to set up the second FAMU-PVAMU meeting on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

FAMU offense shows cohesion as ground game takes the lead

FAMU is most dangerous when it has a complete offensive attack.

The Rattlers heavily relied on both rushing and passing.

FAMU's rushing attack had 175 rushing yards which was led by Jennings' MVP performance.

Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards. His top receiver was Jah'Marae Sheread, who finished with five receptions for 38 yards.

FAMU's second-ranked defense stymies the Bethune-Cookman

The Rattlers have proven they have one of the best defensive units in the nation.

The Dark Cloud Defense held the Wildcats out of the endzone aside from an extended drive caused by redzone penalties against the Rattlers.

B-CU's lone touchdown was a seven-yard rush by quarterback Walter Simmons III.

Additionally, FAMU forced three B-CU turnovers.

Linebacker Isaiah Major recovered a forced fumble and finished the game with 10 tackles. Cornerback Eric Smith caught two interceptions.

FAMU continues to flex muscle over Bethune-Cookman in Florida Classic rivalry

FAMU is starting a streak of its own.

Prior to 2021, the Rattlers was on a nine-game Florida Classic losing streak to the B-CU Wildcats.

FAMU has now beaten B-CU three years in a row.

And all the victories have been handedly.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

