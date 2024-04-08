Former Ensworth football coach Roc Batten hired by Savannah Country Day in Georgia

Former Ensworth coach Roc Batten is heading toward the Southern coast after being named football coach at Savannah Country Day in Savannah, Georgia.

Batten replaces John Mohring, who stepped down from the GHSA Class 3A school to take a job leading a 4A program at Wayne County (Georgia). Savannah Country Day finished last fall with a 7-3 record, including 5-2 in Region 3-3A. The Hornets advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.

SCDS is pleased to announce Roc Batten as our new Head Football Coach. Mr. Batten brings leadership, discipline, and extensive experience as a player and a coach. He comes to us from The Ensworth School in Nashville TN #SWARM @DennisKnightSMN @KDSportsReport @JaudonSports pic.twitter.com/kZMxqs3E1N — SCDS Athletics (@SCDS_Athletics) April 8, 2024

Savannah Country Day had 18 players named to the all-region team last fall, playing in the same league as four-star Tennessee quarterback commit Jake Merklinger, who plays at Calvary Day School.

Batten resigned at Ensworth in late November. He led the Tigers to a 8-3 record this past season and lost to MBA, 17-14, in overtime of the TSSAA Division II-AAA quarterfinals. Ensworth was 32-22 over the past five years. Batten's record was 1-4 in the playoffs.

Ensworth featured four-star junior defensive tackle, Ethan Utley, who committed to Tennessee football nearly two weeks ago, and three-star defensive back Jaren Sensabaugh who signed with Missouri last December.

Batten, who was hired at Ensworth in 2019, coached eight seasons at Battle Ground Academy and also served as Ensworth’s defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2011. He helped the Tigers win their first state championship in 2010. A former Vanderbilt football player, Batten for the Commodores from 1994-98. He also served as a grad assistant at Vandy and was promoted to outside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Roc Batten to coach Savannah Country Day football in Georgia