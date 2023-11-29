Roc Batten resigns as Ensworth football coach after five seasons

Roc Batten is no longer the football coach at Ensworth, resigning as coach on Wednesday

The Tigers went 8-3 this past season and lost to MBA 17-14 in overtime of the Division II-AAA quarterfinals.

"We are incredibly grateful for Coach Batten and all he has contribute to our football program over the last five years," Ensworth head of school Prentice Stabler said in a release. "His positive leadership has impacted the lives of our students both on an off the field."

Stabler and athletic director Ricky Bowers will lead the coaching search.

"Roc has been a wonderful leader for our football program," Bowers said in a press release. "We appreciate all the time and energy he dedicated to our teams and, more importantly, to developing our players and preparing them to succeed both here at Ensworth and in their college careers.

"He has consistently demonstrated remarkable care and love for our players, staff, and community."

Batten was hired in 2019. He had been at Battle Ground Academy for eight seasons before that, but also served as Ensworth’s defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2011 and helped the Tigers win their first state championship in 2010.

He went 64-31 in eight seasons at BGA. The Wildcats finished 11-3 and lost to CPA in the DII-AA BlueCross Bowl in 2018. BGA also finished runner-up in DII-A in 2014, falling to Knoxville Webb in the championship.

Batten played for Vanderbilt from 1994 to 1998. He had 52 tackles and three interceptions his junior year in 1997. His college career ended the following spring when he was injured doing drills and suffered nerve damage.

He was a student assistant his final year at Vanderbilt and was later promoted to graduate assistant coach. He later became the Commodores' outside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ensworth football coach Roc Batten has resigned after five seasons