4-star Ethan Utley picks Tennessee football over Texas, Michigan for Josh Heupel's 2025 class

Ethan Utley is staying home in Tennessee.

Utley, a four-star defensive lineman and No. 4 recruit in Tennessee, announced his commitment to Tennessee football on Thursday at a commitment celebration at Germantown Pub in Nashville in front of family and friends.

The Ensworth multi-sport athlete is Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel's third in-state commit for the class of 2025, joining five-star quarterback George MacIntyre of Brentwood Academy and three-star wide receiver Joakim Dodson of Collierville.

Utley picked the Vols over Michigan, Oklahoma, Syracuse and Texas. Utley grew up in in an athletic family. His mom, Tracy Walls, played college basketball at Georgia. Utley has been a coveted college prospect since his arrival at Ensworth because of his size and his athleticism.

He's a 6-foot-4, 265-pound junior and recorded 35 tackles with seven for loss. He had six quarterback hurries and forced four fumbles at Ensworth, which finished 8-3.

