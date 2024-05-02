Former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd’s free agent market heating up

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd has a market that is starting to heat up in the wake of the 2024 NFL draft.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Boyd met with the Los Angeles Chargers and also has a meeting with the Tennessee Titans lined up.

The odd man out as the Bengals look to pair Ja’Marr Chase with Tee Higgins on big-money deals, Boyd had a predictably quiet market before a 2024 NFL draft loaded with wideout talent.

Boyd’s two suitors make sense, though. He’s the type of reliable slot man who could help along Justin Herbert with the Chargers. That, or he could link back up with Brian Callahan and help Will Levis in Tennessee.

