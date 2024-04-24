Bengals pick up 5th-year option on WR Ja'Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals have picked up the fifth-year option for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, keeping him with the franchise through the 2025 NFL season.

A three-time Pro Bowler, the 21-year-old Chase will see his salary jump in 2025 from $1.1 million this coming season to a fully guaranteed $21.8 million, barring an extension being worked out.

The Bengals had until May 2 to use the fifth-year option.

Chase, who went fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU, has compiled 268 receptions for 3,717 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in 45 games with the Bengals. He was the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year and a second-team All-Pro.

In 2023, Chase caught a career-high 100 balls, tying for second most in a season in Bengals history. He is also one of only eight players in NFL history who have reached 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

As for a future extension for Chase, he has said that he wants to wait and see what former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson gets from the Vikings before he signs his own deal.

With Chase tied up for two more seasons, the focus can now turn to Tee Higgins' future.

Higgins was one of nine NFL players to receive a franchise tag in February. The two sides have been unable to come to an agreement on an extension, which had led to speculation that a trade is on the horizon.

Following news of a reported trade request, Higgins said earlier this month that he anticipates being back in Cincinnati next season.