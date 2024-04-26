Former Auburn DL Brenton Williams reveals transfer destination

Last year, Auburn hired former Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze to take over the football program. Now, Auburn is completing the metaphorical trade by sending a former player to Lynchburg.

Brenton Williams, who signed with Auburn as part of the 2023 recruiting cycle, announced Friday that he will be transferring to Liberty after spending just one season on the Plains. Williams entered the transfer portal once the spring window opened on April 15, becoming the first player to enter following the conclusion of spring practice.

Williams signed with Auburn as a three-star EDGE from nearby Opelika and was the No. 27 recruit from Alabama for the 2023 recruiting cycle. He chose Auburn over Georgia Tech, Penn State, and Michigan State after originally committing to Coastal Carolina.

Since Williams’ transfer portal entry, linebacker Wesley Steiner, cornerback JD Rhym, offensive tackle Garner Langlo, wide receiver Jay Fair and cornerback Colton Hood have joined this spring. Cornerback Tyler Scott entered the transfer portal but changed plans on Thursday.

Auburn has landed several important pieces since the spring transfer portal window opened such as former Indiana defensive lineman Philip Blidi and former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire