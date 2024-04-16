Brenton Williams becomes first Tiger to enter the Transfer Portal this spring

A member of Hugh Freeze’s first signing class at Auburn is looking for a new home after spending just one season on the Plains.

The spring Transfer Portal window opened early Tuesday morning, and linebacker Brenton Williams is the first Tiger to enter according to a report by Christian Clemente of 247Sports.

Williams signed with Auburn as a three-star EDGE from nearby Opelika during the 2023 signing period. A former Coastal Carolina commit, Williams committed to Auburn in November of 2023 over programs such as Penn State, Michigan State, and Georgia Tech.

According to Pro Football Focus, Williams appeared in two games last season for Auburn, playing 11 total snaps as the right outside linebacker in Auburn’s wins over UMass and Samford. He failed to record stats in both games. He played on the defensive line during Auburn’s A-Day game earlier this month, where he made a tackle for loss.

Williams is the first player to enter the transfer portal during its spring window that will last until April 30.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire