Auburn lands former Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith out of portal

Auburn football is continuing to make moves to its roster through the transfer portal, gaining some high talent from other programs within the last few days.

Things got better for coach Hugh Freeze and this Tiger offense, as former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith announced he is joining this new and improved receiving squad on Wednesday.

Auburn lands the senior after he entered the transfer portal on April 15. Lamber-Smith left State College after four years of playing under James Franklin, making a significant impact on the field for the Nittany Lions.

He started in 12 of the team’s 13 games last season. He ranked fifth in the Big Ten with 53 catches on the year and sixth in receiving yards, posting 673.

The 6-1, 185-pound receiver only racked up four touchdowns, with his longest being a 72-yard house call in the Penn State’s season opener with West Virginia. He was able to post over 80 yards catching four times, as well.

He is currently the only player in Nittany Lion history to have ever recorded multiple 80-yard reception. He also has three touchdown receptions of over 70 yards to his name, to go along with his 20 catches of over 20 yards.

Lambert-Smith is set to join veteran transfers Robert Lewis out of Georgia State and Sam Jackson V out of California in this receiving corps, to go along with highly touted freshman class the Tigers are bringing in at the position.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Tyler on Twitter @traley34

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire