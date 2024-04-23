Auburn senior linebacker Wesley Steiner enters transfer portal

The Auburn Tigers lost a veteran presence in the defensive front seven on Monday, as former 4-star linebacker Wesley Steiner announced he would be entering the transfer portal ahead of the upcoming season.

After coming onto the Plains with heavy expectations as a highly-touted freshman, Steiner struggled to accumulate consistent playing time over four seasons as a Tiger. The Warner Robins, GA native did rack up 46 total tackles in 2022 but managed just 39 over his other three seasons.

Steiner did manage a season-high 5 tackles in Baton Rouge last season, but unfortunately barely played after that game, ultimately not managing any defensive statistics after November 11 against Arkansas.

His career-high mark in the tackle department also came against LSU during his best season on the Plains, when he put up an 11-tackle outing in a four-point loss.

With the emergence of Eugene Asante and Jalen McLeod in the middle of Auburn’s defensive unit, Steiner’s path to playing time this season was ambiguous at best. The senior will hope to find a home with a more direct route to snaps in the coming weeks.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire