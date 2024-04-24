Auburn loses a pair of cornerbacks to the transfer portal

Auburn football’s departing transfer portal class grew Tuesday as two young cornerbacks have elected to take their talents elsewhere.

Colton Hood and Tyler Scott, a pair of cornerbacks who signed with Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class, announced Tuesday that they will be entering the transfer portal. The duo joins defensive lineman Brenton Williams, wide receiver Jay Fair, linebacker Wesley Steiner, and cornerback JD Rhym as spring transfer portal entries.

Hood, nephew of former Auburn cornerback Roderick Hood, joined Auburn’s 2023 class as a three-star according to 247Sports. The McDonough, Georgia native was the No. 48 cornerback and the No. 45 overall recruit from Georgia.

A fellow Georgian, Scott signed with Auburn as a safety before moving to cornerback this spring. He was the nation’s No. 20 cornerback and the No. 19 prospect from Georgia, signing with Auburn out of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hood and Scott combined to play 53 snaps over five games. Hood saw the most action between the two by appearing in four games with 44 total snaps played.

There are now seven cornerbacks on Auburn’s roster following the departures of Hood and Scott. Keionte Scott and Kayin Lee headline the position as returners while Antonio Kite joins the team as a transfer from Alabama.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire