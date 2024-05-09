Forest disappointed at failed deduction appeal - Nuno

With their superior goal difference, one win from their last two Premier League games should seal safety for Nottingham Forest [Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo says he is "disappointed" the club's appeal against a four-point deduction failed.

Forest lost an appeal against breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability Rules (PSR) this week, with an independent three-person board upholding the original decision.

It means Forest remain in 17th place, three points above the relegation zone with two games to play.

"We were all disappointed," said Nuno.

"We had the hope and belief because we conquered the points on the pitch, that they [the Premier League] could give them back but the decision is over, there is no point continuing to speak about the issue."

Nuno added that the failed appeal had at least provided the club with clarification and that Forest's survival hopes are "in our hands".