Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon returns 2024

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Elmwood Park was packed and busy Saturday morning as 3,000 anticipated runners from 42 different states and 5 different countries came to Roanoke for the 15th running of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon.















The race is an annual event for the valley, a chance for the community to show off what Roanoke has to offer.

On Saturday, April 20, racers were able to compete in a 10k, half marathon, and of course, the Blue Ridge Marathon.

If you’d like to take things a bit slower, there will be an “America’s Slowest 5K” on Sunday at 9 a.m., starting at Black Dog Salvage.

