Florida A&M transfer LB Johnny Chaney Jr. set to visit Boulder

In search of more depth at linebacker, the Colorado Buffaloes are set to host Florida A&M transfer Johnny Chaney Jr. on an upcoming official visit.

Chaney announced Tuesday via X that he’ll soon be in Boulder, but the former Rattlers linebacker didn’t reveal any specific dates. He entered the college football transfer portal in April following three years at Florida A&M, which won the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game in December.

This past season, Chaney was the Rattlers’ second-leading tackler, totaling 73 in 13 games played. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior had three games with at least 10 tackles and finished the year with 7.5 TFLs, three sacks and two quarterback hits. Florida A&M finished the year with 12 wins and saw Chaney earn second-team All-SWAC honors.

As a sophomore in 2022, Chaney had 55 total tackles, four TFLs and 0.5 sacks.

See yah in Boulder! pic.twitter.com/nI9R5vLunK — Johnny Chaney Jr. (@Chaney28Jr) May 7, 2024

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders added linebackers Jaylen Wester (Florida Atlantic) and Nikhai Hill-Green (Charlotte) out of the transfer portal earlier this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire