Deion Sanders still looking for ‘one or two’ more transfer portal linebackers

While head coach Deion Sanders appears content with Colorado football’s improved offensive and defensive lines, he’s still looking for more bodies at the linebacker position.

On Tuesday, coach Prime appeared on FS1’s “Undisputed” and shared that the Buffaloes are eying “one or two” more linebackers from the transfer portal.

“We gotta step it up with the linebackers,” Sanders said on the show. “We’re still going to go out and maybe get another one or two linebackers to give us some depth.”

So far this offseason, Florida Atlantic transfer Jaylen Wester represents the only true linebacker Colorado has added. DJ Lundy was committed to the Buffs for about two weeks but announced his return to Florida State on Jan. 10.

However, Colorado has some intriguing talent set to return, including LaVonta Bentley, Demouy Kennedy, Brendan Gant, Morgan Pearson, Victory Johnson and Kofi Taylor-Barrocks. Junior Trevor Woods was also moved from safety to linebacker late last season.

.@DeionSanders is ready for Colorado's transition to the Big-12 next season: "Our personnel will be different. We have what we need. We fulfilled all our needs in the lines." pic.twitter.com/tk4anf4BfS — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 30, 2024

