CU Buffs linebackers coach Andre’ Hart praises incoming transfer Jaylen Wester

The Colorado Buffaloes are seemingly set at the inside linebacker position with returners such as LaVonta Bentley and former safety Trevor Woods still roaming the defensive side of the ball. However, linebackers coach Andre Hart says one incoming transfer is pushing for playing time.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Hart was asked about Florida Atlantic transfer Jaylen Wester. Wester, a 6-foot, 205-pound junior, played in 11 games while starting five for the Owls last season. He compiled 55 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, one sack and a forced fumble.

According to Hart, Wester is making a strong case to see significant playing time next season:

“Jaylen (Wester) doesn’t have a bad day.” Hart said. “He’s like the energizer bunny out there. He’s twitchy and moving around out there. I think he drinks more coffee than me or my grandmother, and we drink coffee every morning before I come into work. I love Jaylen. He’s going to get better, he’s going to be an asset (and) he’s still competeing to get on the field and start. I think with what Trevor and Bentley have done has made them the frontrunners. No decisions have been made yet, but I like what I see with Jaylen.”

