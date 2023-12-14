Who will Florida, FSU, UCF football play in 2024? Keep up with college football schedules

It might be bowl season, but it's never too soon to look ahead to next year's college football schedules.

The Florida Gators won't be playing in a bowl game, but fans have plenty to look forward to, including the return of their in-state rivalry with the Miami Hurricanes to kick off the 2024 season. The SEC released its 2024 schedule Wednesday night, so UF knows when all 12 games will take place.

The Florida State Seminoles might be upset that they aren't in the College Football Playoff, but after taking on Georgia in a highly anticipated Orange Bowl, FSU fans can start packing their bags for Ireland for their first game of 2024 against Georgia Tech. Or, if they prefer, they can plan for an October trip to Notre Dame to see the Fighting Irish.

The UCF Knights expanded the Big 12 this year and will see it grow again in 2024. All four new teams — Arizona, Arizona State, BYU and Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes — are on UCF's schedule. Also on tap: a date at The Swamp with the Florida Gators.

Here's a look at the 2024 schedules for the major Florida college football teams:

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Miami Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Samford Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Sept. 21 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Sept. 28 OPEN Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. UCF Saturday, Oct. 12 at Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 26 OPEN Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Georgia* (in Jacksonville) Saturday, Nov. 9 at Texas* Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. LSU* Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 30 at Florida State Saturday, Dec. 7 SEC Championship Game

FSU 2024 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. Georgia Tech* (in Dublin, Ireland) Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Memphis Saturday, Nov. 9 at Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Charleston Southern Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Florida TBA vs. Clemson* TBA vs. Boston College* TBA vs. North Carolina* TBA vs. NC State* TBA at Miami* TBA at Syracuse* TBA at Virginia* Saturday, Dec. 6 ACC Championship Game

UCF 2024 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. New Hampshire Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Sam Houston Saturday, Oct. 5 at Florida TBA vs. Arizona* TBA vs. BYU* TBA vs. Cincinnati* TBA vs. Colorado* TBA vs. Utah* TBA at Arizona State* TBA at Iowa State* TBA at TCU* TBA at West Virginia* Saturday, Dec. 6 Big 12 Championship Game

Miami football schedule 2024

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 31 at Florida Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Florida A&M Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Ball State Saturday, Sept. 21 at USF TBA vs. Duke* TBA vs. Florida State* TBA vs. Virginia Tech* TBA vs. Wake Forest* TBA at California* TBA at Georgia Tech* TBA at Louisville* TBA at Syracuse* Saturday, Dec. 6 ACC Championship Game

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida football schedules 2024: UF, FSU, UCF, Miami opponents