Who will Florida, FSU, UCF football play in 2024? Keep up with college football schedules
It might be bowl season, but it's never too soon to look ahead to next year's college football schedules.
The Florida Gators won't be playing in a bowl game, but fans have plenty to look forward to, including the return of their in-state rivalry with the Miami Hurricanes to kick off the 2024 season. The SEC released its 2024 schedule Wednesday night, so UF knows when all 12 games will take place.
The Florida State Seminoles might be upset that they aren't in the College Football Playoff, but after taking on Georgia in a highly anticipated Orange Bowl, FSU fans can start packing their bags for Ireland for their first game of 2024 against Georgia Tech. Or, if they prefer, they can plan for an October trip to Notre Dame to see the Fighting Irish.
The UCF Knights expanded the Big 12 this year and will see it grow again in 2024. All four new teams — Arizona, Arizona State, BYU and Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes — are on UCF's schedule. Also on tap: a date at The Swamp with the Florida Gators.
Here's a look at the 2024 schedules for the major Florida college football teams:
2024 Florida football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 31
vs. Miami
Saturday, Sept. 7
vs. Samford
Saturday, Sept. 14
vs. Texas A&M*
Saturday, Sept. 21
at Mississippi State*
Saturday, Sept. 28
OPEN
Saturday, Oct. 5
vs. UCF
Saturday, Oct. 12
at Tennessee*
Saturday, Oct. 19
vs. Kentucky*
Saturday, Oct. 26
OPEN
Saturday, Nov. 2
vs. Georgia* (in Jacksonville)
Saturday, Nov. 9
at Texas*
Saturday, Nov. 16
vs. LSU*
Saturday, Nov. 23
vs. Ole Miss*
Saturday, Nov. 30
at Florida State
Saturday, Dec. 7
SEC Championship Game
FSU 2024 football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 24
vs. Georgia Tech* (in Dublin, Ireland)
Saturday, Sept. 14
vs. Memphis
Saturday, Nov. 9
at Notre Dame
Saturday, Nov. 23
Saturday, Nov. 30
vs. Florida
TBA
vs. Clemson*
TBA
vs. Boston College*
TBA
vs. North Carolina*
TBA
vs. NC State*
TBA
at Miami*
TBA
at Syracuse*
TBA
at Virginia*
Saturday, Dec. 6
ACC Championship Game
UCF 2024 football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 31
vs. New Hampshire
Saturday, Sept. 7
vs. Sam Houston
Saturday, Oct. 5
at Florida
TBA
vs. Arizona*
TBA
vs. BYU*
TBA
vs. Cincinnati*
TBA
vs. Colorado*
TBA
vs. Utah*
TBA
at Arizona State*
TBA
at Iowa State*
TBA
at TCU*
TBA
at West Virginia*
Saturday, Dec. 6
Big 12 Championship Game
Miami football schedule 2024
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 31
at Florida
Saturday, Sept. 7
vs. Florida A&M
Saturday, Sept. 14
vs. Ball State
Saturday, Sept. 21
at USF
TBA
vs. Duke*
TBA
vs. Florida State*
TBA
vs. Virginia Tech*
TBA
vs. Wake Forest*
TBA
at California*
TBA
at Georgia Tech*
TBA
at Louisville*
TBA
at Syracuse*
Saturday, Dec. 6
ACC Championship Game
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida football schedules 2024: UF, FSU, UCF, Miami opponents