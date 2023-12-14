Advertisement

Who will Florida, FSU, UCF football play in 2024? Keep up with college football schedules

Dan Rorabaugh, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
·2 min read

It might be bowl season, but it's never too soon to look ahead to next year's college football schedules.

The Florida Gators won't be playing in a bowl game, but fans have plenty to look forward to, including the return of their in-state rivalry with the Miami Hurricanes to kick off the 2024 season. The SEC released its 2024 schedule Wednesday night, so UF knows when all 12 games will take place.

The Florida State Seminoles might be upset that they aren't in the College Football Playoff, but after taking on Georgia in a highly anticipated Orange Bowl, FSU fans can start packing their bags for Ireland for their first game of 2024 against Georgia Tech. Or, if they prefer, they can plan for an October trip to Notre Dame to see the Fighting Irish.

The UCF Knights expanded the Big 12 this year and will see it grow again in 2024. All four new teams — Arizona, Arizona State, BYU and Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes — are on UCF's schedule. Also on tap: a date at The Swamp with the Florida Gators.

Here's a look at the 2024 schedules for the major Florida college football teams:

2024 Florida football schedule

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Aug. 31

vs. Miami

Saturday, Sept. 7

vs. Samford

Saturday, Sept. 14

vs. Texas A&M*

Saturday, Sept. 21

at Mississippi State*

Saturday, Sept. 28

OPEN

Saturday, Oct. 5

vs. UCF

Saturday, Oct. 12

at Tennessee*

Saturday, Oct. 19

vs. Kentucky*

Saturday, Oct. 26

OPEN

Saturday, Nov. 2

vs. Georgia* (in Jacksonville)

Saturday, Nov. 9

at Texas*

Saturday, Nov. 16

vs. LSU*

Saturday, Nov. 23

vs. Ole Miss*

Saturday, Nov. 30

at Florida State

Saturday, Dec. 7

SEC Championship Game

FSU 2024 football schedule

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Aug. 24

vs. Georgia Tech* (in Dublin, Ireland)

Saturday, Sept. 14

vs. Memphis

Saturday, Nov. 9

at Notre Dame

Saturday, Nov. 23

vs. Charleston Southern

Saturday, Nov. 30

vs. Florida

TBA

vs. Clemson*

TBA

vs. Boston College*

TBA

vs. North Carolina*

TBA

vs. NC State*

TBA

at Miami*

TBA

at Syracuse*

TBA

at Virginia*

Saturday, Dec. 6

ACC Championship Game

UCF 2024 football schedule

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Aug. 31

vs. New Hampshire

Saturday, Sept. 7

vs. Sam Houston

Saturday, Oct. 5

at Florida

TBA

vs. Arizona*

TBA

vs. BYU*

TBA

vs. Cincinnati*

TBA

vs. Colorado*

TBA

vs. Utah*

TBA

at Arizona State*

TBA

at Iowa State*

TBA

at TCU*

TBA

at West Virginia*

Saturday, Dec. 6

Big 12 Championship Game

Miami football schedule 2024

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Aug. 31

at Florida

Saturday, Sept. 7

vs. Florida A&M

Saturday, Sept. 14

vs. Ball State

Saturday, Sept. 21

at USF

TBA

vs. Duke*

TBA

vs. Florida State*

TBA

vs. Virginia Tech*

TBA

vs. Wake Forest*

TBA

at California*

TBA

at Georgia Tech*

TBA

at Louisville*

TBA

at Syracuse*

Saturday, Dec. 6

ACC Championship Game

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida football schedules 2024: UF, FSU, UCF, Miami opponents