Florida AG launches antitrust investigation after FSU football College Playoff snub

Florida State's snub from the College Football Playoff has continued to lead to condemnation from politicians around the state.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is going further by launching an antitrust investigation into the decision to leave FSU out of the 4-team playoff field, despite being one of three programs from a major conference to win a conference championship and finish undefeated.

Moody sent a civil investigative demand letter to the College Football Playoff Committee on Tuesday. Her office is seeking a long list of documents and information including all communications with the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Southeastern Conference and sports media outlet ESPN.

“I’m a lifelong Gator, but I’m also the Florida attorney general, and I know injustice when I see it,” Moody said in the video.

“No rational person or college football fan can look at this situation and not question the result. The NCAA, conferences, and the College Football Playoff Committee are subject to antitrust laws.”

Two undefeated programs – Michigan and Washington – reached the playoffs following undefeated seasons and winning the Big 10 and Pac-12 Championships, respectively. The Seminoles also finished 13-0 following a win over Louisville in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FSU was left out for two 1-loss teams in Texas (Big 12 Champions) and Alabama (SEC Champions), with the committee pointing to the season-ending injury of Jordan Travis changing the composition of the team.

Moody is not buying the reasoning.

There have been questions if Alabama was included due to the SEC having recently signed a $3 billion television contract with ESPN, the cable network that broadcasts the playoff games. The bias has been called out by many fans, in the media and politicians – including Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Rick Scott.

“As it stands, the committee’s decision reeks of partiality, so we are demanding answers — not only for FSU, but for all schools, teams and fans of college football,” Moody said.

“In Florida, merit matters. If it’s attention they were looking for, the committee certainly has our attention now.”

DeSantis has recommended setting aside $1 million in his proposed budget in case of potential litigation on behalf of FSU.

Moody demanded that the selection committee turn over all documents no later than Jan. 11, but as soon as Dec. 26.

The request asks for communications exchanged between the committee and the NCAA, ESPN and conferences and documents like vote sheets and details on things like financial guarantees.

