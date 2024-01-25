Who does Florida, FSU, Miami football play in 2024? Here's a look at each team's schedule

It's a long way until college football season, but fans across Florida have plenty to look forward to, including the first time since 2019 the three biggest teams in the Sunshine State play each other.

The Florida State Seminoles are ready to burst into the expanded College Football Playoff field after just missing out in 2023. FSU coach Mike Norvell has a lot of holes to fill, but new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will help patch things up before the season opener against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland. The Seminoles' full schedule was released Wednesday, so fans know when they'll welcome new ACC rival Cal into Doak Campbell Stadium and head to South Bend to take on Notre Dame.

The Florida Gators enter Billy Napier's third year as coach hoping to get its first winning season since 2020. UF opens the season renewing its rivalry with the Miami Hurricanes and faces a gauntlet in back-to-back games against Georgia and SEC newcomer Texas, all while an NIL investigation into Jaden Rashada's recruitment looms.

Miami has more than just Florida and FSU on its in-state slate. Coach Mario Cristobal travels to USF and hosts Florida A&M, who is coming off a SWAC championship and Celebration Bowl win for the Black college football national championship. FAMU will hope to keep rolling with a new head coach after Willie Simmons left to be the Duke running backs coach.

And let's not forget UCF, who in addition to facing the Gators in the Swamp, will host three new Big 12 teams this season: Arizona, Utah and Deion Sanders' Colorado squad. The Big 12's full schedule isn't out yet, but we know the Knights will also hit the road to face newcomer Arizona State in 2024.

Here's a look at the 2024 schedules for the major Florida college football teams:

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Miami Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Samford Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Sept. 21 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Sept. 28 OPEN Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. UCF Saturday, Oct. 12 at Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 26 OPEN Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Georgia* (in Jacksonville) Saturday, Nov. 9 at Texas* Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. LSU* Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 30 at Florida State Saturday, Dec. 7 SEC Championship Game

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. Georgia Tech*^ Monday, Sept. 2 vs. Boston College* Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Memphis Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. California* Saturday, Sept. 28 at SMU* Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Clemson* Saturday, Oct. 12 OPEN Friday, Oct. 18 at Duke* Saturday, Oct. 26 at Miami* Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. North Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 9 at Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 16 OPEN Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Charleston Southern Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Florida Saturday, Dec. 6 ACC Championship Game

Miami 2024 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 31 at Florida Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Florida A&M Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Ball State Saturday, Sept. 21 at USF Friday, Sept. 27 vs. Virginia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 5 at California* Saturday, Oct. 12 OPEN Saturday, Oct. 19 at Louisville* Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Florida State* Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Duke* Saturday, Nov. 9 at Georgia Tech* Saturday, Nov. 16 OPEN Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 30 at Syracuse* Saturday, Dec. 6 ACC Championship Game

UCF 2024 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. New Hampshire Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Sam Houston Saturday, Oct. 5 at Florida TBA vs. Arizona* TBA vs. BYU* TBA vs. Cincinnati* TBA vs. Colorado* TBA vs. Utah* TBA at Arizona State* TBA at Iowa State* TBA at TCU* TBA at West Virginia* Saturday, Dec. 6 Big 12 Championship Game

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. Norfolk State^ Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. South Carolina State Saturday, Sept. 7 at Miami Saturday, Sept. 14 OPEN Saturday, Sept. 21 at Troy Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. Alabama A&M* Saturday, Oct. 5 at Alabama State* Saturday, Oct. 12 OPEN Saturday, Oct. 19 at Jackson State* Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Southern* Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Texas Southern* Saturday, Nov. 9 at Prairie View A&M* Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Mississippi Valley State* Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Bethune-Cookman+ Saturday, Dec. 7 SWAC Championship Game

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida football schedules 2024: UF, FSU, Miami, UCF, FAMU opponents