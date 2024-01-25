Who does Florida, FSU, Miami football play in 2024? Here's a look at each team's schedule
It's a long way until college football season, but fans across Florida have plenty to look forward to, including the first time since 2019 the three biggest teams in the Sunshine State play each other.
The Florida State Seminoles are ready to burst into the expanded College Football Playoff field after just missing out in 2023. FSU coach Mike Norvell has a lot of holes to fill, but new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will help patch things up before the season opener against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland. The Seminoles' full schedule was released Wednesday, so fans know when they'll welcome new ACC rival Cal into Doak Campbell Stadium and head to South Bend to take on Notre Dame.
The Florida Gators enter Billy Napier's third year as coach hoping to get its first winning season since 2020. UF opens the season renewing its rivalry with the Miami Hurricanes and faces a gauntlet in back-to-back games against Georgia and SEC newcomer Texas, all while an NIL investigation into Jaden Rashada's recruitment looms.
Miami has more than just Florida and FSU on its in-state slate. Coach Mario Cristobal travels to USF and hosts Florida A&M, who is coming off a SWAC championship and Celebration Bowl win for the Black college football national championship. FAMU will hope to keep rolling with a new head coach after Willie Simmons left to be the Duke running backs coach.
And let's not forget UCF, who in addition to facing the Gators in the Swamp, will host three new Big 12 teams this season: Arizona, Utah and Deion Sanders' Colorado squad. The Big 12's full schedule isn't out yet, but we know the Knights will also hit the road to face newcomer Arizona State in 2024.
Here's a look at the 2024 schedules for the major Florida college football teams:
Florida football schedule 2024
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 31
vs. Miami
Saturday, Sept. 7
vs. Samford
Saturday, Sept. 14
vs. Texas A&M*
Saturday, Sept. 21
at Mississippi State*
Saturday, Sept. 28
OPEN
Saturday, Oct. 5
vs. UCF
Saturday, Oct. 12
at Tennessee*
Saturday, Oct. 19
vs. Kentucky*
Saturday, Oct. 26
OPEN
Saturday, Nov. 2
vs. Georgia* (in Jacksonville)
Saturday, Nov. 9
at Texas*
Saturday, Nov. 16
vs. LSU*
Saturday, Nov. 23
vs. Ole Miss*
Saturday, Nov. 30
at Florida State
Saturday, Dec. 7
SEC Championship Game
2024 FSU football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 24
vs. Georgia Tech*^
Monday, Sept. 2
vs. Boston College*
Saturday, Sept. 14
vs. Memphis
Saturday, Sept. 21
vs. California*
Saturday, Sept. 28
at SMU*
Saturday, Oct. 5
vs. Clemson*
Saturday, Oct. 12
OPEN
Friday, Oct. 18
at Duke*
Saturday, Oct. 26
at Miami*
Saturday, Nov. 2
vs. North Carolina*
Saturday, Nov. 9
at Notre Dame
Saturday, Nov. 16
OPEN
Saturday, Nov. 23
vs. Charleston Southern
Saturday, Nov. 30
vs. Florida
Saturday, Dec. 6
ACC Championship Game
Miami 2024 football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 31
at Florida
Saturday, Sept. 7
vs. Florida A&M
Saturday, Sept. 14
vs. Ball State
Saturday, Sept. 21
at USF
Friday, Sept. 27
vs. Virginia Tech*
Saturday, Oct. 5
at California*
Saturday, Oct. 12
OPEN
Saturday, Oct. 19
at Louisville*
Saturday, Oct. 26
vs. Florida State*
Saturday, Nov. 2
vs. Duke*
Saturday, Nov. 9
at Georgia Tech*
Saturday, Nov. 16
OPEN
Saturday, Nov. 23
vs. Wake Forest*
Saturday, Nov. 30
at Syracuse*
Saturday, Dec. 6
ACC Championship Game
UCF 2024 football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 31
vs. New Hampshire
Saturday, Sept. 7
vs. Sam Houston
Saturday, Oct. 5
at Florida
TBA
vs. Arizona*
TBA
vs. BYU*
TBA
vs. Cincinnati*
TBA
vs. Colorado*
TBA
vs. Utah*
TBA
at Arizona State*
TBA
at Iowa State*
TBA
at TCU*
TBA
at West Virginia*
Saturday, Dec. 6
Big 12 Championship Game
FAMU football schedule 2024
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Aug. 24
vs. Norfolk State^
Saturday, Aug. 31
vs. South Carolina State
Saturday, Sept. 7
at Miami
Saturday, Sept. 14
OPEN
Saturday, Sept. 21
at Troy
Saturday, Sept. 28
vs. Alabama A&M*
Saturday, Oct. 5
at Alabama State*
Saturday, Oct. 12
OPEN
Saturday, Oct. 19
at Jackson State*
Saturday, Oct. 26
vs. Southern*
Saturday, Nov. 2
vs. Texas Southern*
Saturday, Nov. 9
at Prairie View A&M*
Saturday, Nov. 16
vs. Mississippi Valley State*
Saturday, Nov. 23
vs. Bethune-Cookman+
Saturday, Dec. 7
SWAC Championship Game
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida football schedules 2024: UF, FSU, Miami, UCF, FAMU opponents