‘Flexen’ their muscles: White Sox avoid sweep behind solid effort from starting pitcher

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Flexen’s arm and Paul DeJong’s bat prevented the Chicago White Sox from being swept for the seventh time this season and clinch a season series win in the process.

Flexen pitched six sharp innings, DeJong homered for the second straight game and the White Sox avoided a sweep by beating the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-1, on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field.

White Sox trade Grossman for pitching prospect from Texas Rangers

The American League-worst White Sox (9-28) won the season series, 4-2. Chicago swept a three-game home set with the Rays from April 26-28.

“Clean baseball all the way around,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “Opportunistic hitting, really good pitching.”

The White Sox return to Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday night to open a four-game series with the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.

Flexen impresses

Flexen (2-3) struck out eight while surrendering one run and three hits Wednesday. The right-hander tossed five scoreless innings in a 9-4 win over Tampa Bay on April 26.

“He has kind of had our number,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s kept us off-balance quite a bit. Mixed very well against us and kind of given us fits.”

Flexen walked just one.

“Just trying to be consistent,” Flexen said. “Every time I go out there I’m always trying to put us in position to win. My game is command the zone, try to minimize the walks.”

Michael Kopech, the third Chicago reliever, handled the ninth for his third save in four chances, finishing a four-hitter.

DeJong hit a two-run drive off Aaron Civale (2-3) in the fifth, lifting the White Sox to a 2-1 lead. He also went deep during Tuesday night’s 5-1 loss.

Civale was pulled in the fifth inning for the fourth consecutive start. The right-hander was charged with two runs and five hits.

“It’s probably more coincidence than anything,” Cash said.

He has pitched five innings or less in 13 of 18 starts since being acquired from Cleveland at last year’s trade deadline.

Dylan Cease dominates in return to Chicago, Cubs finally have a day off

Civale was replaced by Kevin Kelly with two on and two outs. Andrew Vaughn then reached on an infield single, loading the bases, but Eloy Jiménez struck out looking.

Sixth-inning RBI singles by Bryan Ramos and Tommy Pham lifted Chicago to a 4-1 lead.

Ramos is hitting .357 (5-for-14) in five games since being called up from Double-A Birmingham on Saturday. His double in the two-run fifth hit off the wall in left and just missed becoming his first big-league homer.

“Two more pushups, and that’s a homer,” Ramos said with a smile.

Flexen retired his first nine batters before Yandy Díaz opened the fourth with a single and scored on Isaac Paredes’ double. All three Tampa Bay hits off of him came in the inning.

Trainer’s room

White Sox: Grifol said OF Luis Robert Jr. (right hip flexor strain) has bounced back from a setback earlier this week. … INF Danny Mendick (lower back) is nearing a minor-league rehab assignment.

Up next

White Sox: RHP Erick Fedde (2-0, 3.46 ERA) and Cleveland RHP Ben Lively (1-1, 2.08 ERA) are Thursday night’s starters.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.