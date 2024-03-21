Five key storylines to watch with Rutgers football set to begin spring practices

Even while Rutgers football prepared for its appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, plenty of people outside the program began looking ahead to the 2024 season.

For good reason.

The Scarlet Knights will return the bulk of their stout defense. They’ll be bringing back the Big Ten’s leading rusher in Kyle Monangai. And in a revamped Big Ten that’s now without divisions, there was already plenty of consideration about what Rutgers’ potential could be.

There’s still a long way to go before we get that answer, but the team’s preparation will hit another level on Tuesday as Rutgers kicks off its spring practices, culminating with the Scarlet-White Game on April 27 at SHI Stadium (3 p.m.).

This is by far the most momentum the Scarlet Knights, who beat Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl to earn their first winning season since 2014, have had since Greg Schiano’s return to Piscataway.

Spring practices are a critical time for development and progress. Here are five key storylines to watch as the Scarlet Knights return to the practice field:

The quarterback battle between Gavin Wimsatt and Athan Kaliakmanis

This will easily be the most-watched battle.

Wimsatt returns as the incumbent starter, but Rutgers brought in Kaliakmanis, who previously was at Minnesota, to add competition to the QB room. Can Kaliakmanis supplant Wimsatt? He has familiarity with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, whom he played for with the Golden Gophers.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Kaliakmanis last season completed 53.1 percent of his passes. He threw for 1,838 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions – Minnesota’s receivers struggled with drops, which dented Kaliakmanis’ numbers.

Wimsatt will be looking to make a jump in his development. He had good moments in 2023 – his running ability brings an important dynamic to the offense – but his accuracy in the passing game needs improvement. Wimsatt last season completed 48 percent of his passes. He threw for 1,735 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Rutgers also has Ajani Sheppard and true freshman AJ Surace in the QB room – Evan Simon transferred to Temple after the season.

The Scarlet Knights are hoping the competition between Wimsatt and Kaliakmanis brings out the best in both quarterbacks.

Who ultimately wins the starting job remains to be seen. Again, there’s a long to go. But that battle begins in earnest next week.

The new-look defensive coaching staff

Schiano and defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak needed to bring in some new coaches following the departure of former linebackers coach Corey Hetherman, who left to become the defensive coordinator at Minnesota.

Rutgers brought in Colin Ferrell, who had been at Kent State, to coach the defensive line, and Julian Campenni, who was previously at Bowling Green, to coach the defensive ends.

Harasymiak took over coaching linebackers in addition to his role as DC.

Former defensive line coach Marquise Watson, who didn’t coach last season due to health reasons, transitioned to an off-field role.

Ferrell and Campenni will have weapons to work with. Defensive ends Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey return, while Rutgers brought in Florida State defensive tackle transfer Malcolm Ray, and also returns Kyonte Hamilton, Rene Konga, Zaire Angoy and Jordan Thompson.

The freshmen early enrollees

This is a huge opportunity for members of the 2024 recruiting class who enrolled early to not only get a jump on their development and their acclimation to college football, but also make an impression on their coaching staff.

It’s going to be intriguing to see what former Bergen Catholic star Kaj Sanders can do, as well as wide receiver Korey Duff Jr., the top recruit in New York.

Another player to know is running back Gabriel Winowich, who transferred from high school in Michigan to play at Notre Dame last season (where he was teammates with AJ Surace), to have the opportunity to enroll early. Wide receiver Ben Black, a North Carolina recruit, added elite speed to the program and could earn himself a spot on special teams right away.

This is an important time for all of the freshmen early enrollees.

Will anyone step up at wide receiver?

Rutgers needs to replace starting receivers JaQuae Jackson and Isaiah Washington, but it has some solid candidates to do that.

That obviously starts with Monmouth transfer Dymere Miller, who last season set a program record with 90 receptions for 1,293 yards and nine touchdowns. Second-year receiver Ian Strong made a good impression as a true freshman with some nice catches, while Famah Toure, Jesse Ofurie and Dylan Braithwaite could also be in the mix to earn larger roles.

But the Scarlet Knights are also getting a big piece back in Naseim Brantley, who missed last season due to eligibility issues but in January was finally cleared for the 2024 season.

The offensive line

This is a unit that made steady progress last season under coach Pat Flaherty, and it returns left tackle Hollin Pierce, the team’s top lineman, as well as center Gus Zilinskas and Bryan Felter, who started eight games last season at left guard. Reggie Sutton, who started the final six games at right tackle after his remarkable recovery from a serious knee injury, and Kobe Asamoah, who started five games at right guard. Tyler Needham, who started the first two games at right tackle before suffering a season-ending knee injury, is also back, but it’s unclear how much he’ll do in the spring.

Rutgers also has younger lineman coming back in Taj White, Emir Stinette and Dominic Rivera returning.

So all that being said, Rutgers has some options to work with as it looks to build the line for 2024. It remains to be seen how the coaching staff puts it all together, but the spring could offer a glimpse into what it could look like.

