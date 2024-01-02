Rutgers football adds transfer QB Athan Kaliakmanis | What it means for Gavin Wimsatt, offense

Rutgers football has landed some quarterback depth from the transfer portal.

Former Minnesota signal caller Athan Kaliakmanis announced on social media that he committed to play for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights, who are coming off a 7-6 season and a Pinstripe Bowl victory.

The addition Kaliakmanis, who has two years of eligibility remaining, adds immediate intrigue and more competition to Rutgers’ quarterback situation for the 2024 season.

Kaliakmanis' brother, Dino, a former Golden Gophers wide receiver, also announced that he committed to Rutgers.

Schiano is selective with who he brings in from the transfer portal and in the past has emphasized the importance of having some familiarity or relationship with any player Rutgers pursues in the portal.

The Kaliakmanis connection is clear – he played for Scarlet Knights offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca when Ciarrocca was the OC at Minnesota in 2022.

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) scrambles during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

In 12 games this season, Kaliakmanis was 156-of-294 passing (53.1 percent) for 1,838 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Minnesota this season went 6-7 this season, which ended with a win over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl.

In 11 games (five starts) under Ciarrocca in 2022, Kaliakmanis was 60-of-111 passing (54.1 percent) for 946 yards and three TDs.

What the addition of Kaliakmanis means for Gavin Wimsatt, Rutgers football’s quarterback situation

Wimsatt in his first full season as Rutgers’ starter went 138-of-289 passing (47.8 percent) for 1,735 yards and nine touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 497 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Wimsatt, whom Schiano named the starting quarterback ahead of training camp, showed signs of progress but his accuracy still needs improvement.

Rutgers’ offense needs more production from the quarterback position, and the addition of Kaliakmanis, an Illinois native, will add more competition for Wimsatt and depth to the room overall.

The Scarlet Knights now have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster – in addition to Wimsatt and Kaliakmanis, they also have freshman Ajani Sheppard and incoming Class of 2024 QB AJ Surace.

Evan Simon, Wimsatt's backup this season, recently announced that he was transferring to Temple.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: What Athan Kaliakmanis' addition means for Gavin Wimsatt