Why Kyle Monangai chose to return to Rutgers football, build on Big Ten-leading season

PISCATAWAY – Kyle Monangai wrestled with the decision.

The Rutgers football running back sought advice from coach Greg Schiano and players already in the NFL. He considered the benefits of either returning to the Scarlet Knights for one more season or pursuing the next level right now.

Ultimately, though, Monangai felt like he had more to accomplish at Rutgers.

The Big Ten’s leading rusher decided the NFL could wait.

Monangai publicly announced on Monday that he would return to the Scarlet Knights for his final season of eligibility, immediately boosting Rutgers’ offense for 2024.

“A lot of guys are coming back, a lot of guys I came in with,” Monangai said following Rutgers’ practice on Tuesday. “I just feel like we’ve made a lot of progress this year, but it definitely wasn’t the goal we had in mind. I think with everybody coming back we definitely have a good opportunity to do a lot better this coming season.”

But first Monangai and the Scarlet Knights have the Pinstripe Bowl to play in at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28, when they’ll go up against Miami with the goal of earning a seventh victory and the program’s first winning season since 2014.

Monangai’s production helped pave the way to a bowl game.

The Don Bosco product emerged as one of the bigger surprises in the Big Ten, racking up 1,099 rushing yards on 217 carries (5.1 yards per attempt) with seven touchdowns. His rushing yardage is 71 yards ahead of Michigan’s Blake Corum.

The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Monangai became the first Rutgers running back to rush for at least 1,000 yards since Jawan Jamison in 2012 and just the eighth player in program history to reach that lofty mark.

Yet Monangai believes he can do more.

“The Big Ten rushing title, it means a lot. But it was kind of my first year of true production,” Monangai said. “I had the opportunity to declare, it definitely was a choice, something I considered. Like I said, I think the best choice for me and my future, also just to come back for another opportunity to do better, was for me to come back this year.”

'Good problem to have'

Monangai said following Rutgers’ loss to Maryland in the regular-season finale that he wasn’t sure what he was going to do about next season. He continued contemplating his choices and finally came to a conclusion this past weekend.

Coming to a decision wasn’t easy.

But Monangai also kept something important in mind.

“It was stressful, but I had to remind myself it’s a good problem to have,” Monangai said. “I’ve been blessed enough to have this opportunity in front of me. A lot of people can’t say that. It’s a blessing in the end, but it for sure was a little stressful at times.”

It’s been a journey for Monangai since he arrived at Rutgers as a lightly recruited prospect, with just one other Power 5 offer coming out of high school. He signed as part of the 2020 recruiting class, the first that Schiano brought in following his return to the Scarlet Knights.

Monangai hasn’t forgotten what Schiano did for him. Now he wants to make the most of his time in a Scarlet Knights uniform.

“I’m forever indebted to Coach Schiano for taking a chance on me,” Monangai said. “Not a lot of people wanted to take that chance on me coming out of high school and going into college, but the willingness in wanting to come back, it definitely played a part feeling like this is home and this is a place I owe a lot to.”

