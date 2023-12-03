It's official: Rutgers football to play in the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Miami

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers football is bound for the Pinstripe Bowl.

While the Scarlet Knights’ bowl destination seemed inevitable for a while, it became official when the bowl matchups were configured Sunday, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network

Rutgers will go up against Miami on Dec. 28 at 2:15 p.m. (ESPN) at Yankee Stadium.

Greg Schiano’s team became bowl eligible when it beat Indiana back on Oct. 21 for its sixth win of the season – it’s the first time since 2014 that Rutgers has earned traditional bowl eligibility.

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano runs out to the field with his team before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Scarlet Knights will be making their 12th bowl appearance in program history and the seventh under Schiano.

It played in the Gator Bowl in 2021 as a substitute for Texas A&M after the Aggies had to pull out because of COVID issues.

This will be the third time the Scarlet Knights have played in the Pinstripe Bowl. They beat Iowa State in 2011 and lost to Notre Dame in 2013.

For Rutgers, reaching traditional bowl eligibility represented a considerable step in the program’s rebuild.

It also offers valuable practice time.

“I sat Friday in the afternoon by myself, and just a couple games were on and stuff and working on my own stuff, and really grateful that we get the opportunity to continue to play for another month,” Schiano said following his team’s loss to Maryland in the regular-season finale. “There's a lot of historic blueblood programs that are done this weekend. They are calling it quits. We get to develop, and it's huge.”

It remains to be seen if any players who are planning to pursue the NFL decide to opt out of the bowl game. Running back Kyle Monangai, who became Rutgers’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2012, said after the Maryland game that he would likely play.

“It’s still a decision, but I mean I’m sure I will,” Monangai said. “I’ve been waiting to play in a bowl game forever around here, but to pass up on the opportunity is kind of crazy.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football to Pinstripe Bowl vs. Miami