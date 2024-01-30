Rutgers football WR Naseim Brantley ruled eligible for 2024 | What it means for the offense

Naseim Brantley will finally be able to play in a game for Rutgers football.

The program announced Tuesday that the NCAA granted Brantley, a Howell High School product, eligibility for next season. Brantley’s first appearance next season will mark his debut with the Scarlet Knights after his status was held up by NCAA issues all of last season.

Brantley transferred from Western Illinois the previous offseason, hoping to get the chance to prove himself at a high level while bolstering Rutgers’ wide receiver corps.

Coach Greg Schiano said following his team’s season-opening win against Northwestern that Brantley had an “NCAA issue.” A clearly frustrated Schiano said at the time “you could fry an egg on my head with that whole situation.”

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and players run on to the field before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

"This is a kid who came here and had a tragic compound fracture of his leg, playing at another school," Schiano said days later. "I'm at a loss. I'm really at a loss but I'm going to keep working. That kid deserves to play. There's no funny business."

The situation lingered throughout the entire season, prompting Schiano to express more frustration as the situation remained in “NCAA purgatory.”

Brantley practiced with the team all season.

“He deserves to play football,” Schiano said in October. “I’m not going to get into it more than that. I’m just so disappointed in everyone involved. You read into ‘everyone’ however you like. If you want to look around, you figure out who everyone is. But there’s some people that did the wrong thing. I’m not the judge. But they will face the judge someday and what they did to that kid wasn’t right.”

Finally, after months of waiting, Brantley and Rutgers can breathe a sigh of relief.

What Naseim Brantley's eligibility means for Rutgers football's offense

The NCAA’s ruling is not just good news for Brantley, but it’s significant news for the entire offense.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Brantley boosts Dave Brock's wide receivers room and can be a dynamic weapon for the Scarlet Knights. Brantley at Western Illinois in 2022 caught 53 passes for 893 yards with nine touchdowns, leading the Missouri Valley Football Conference in receiving yards and receiving yards per game with 89.3. He was named the conference's Newcomer of the Year.

Brantley previously spent four years at Sacred Heart before transferring to Western Illinois.

The Scarlet Knights in December added Monmouth transfer Dymere Miller to the wide receiver corps, which also returns Christian Dremel and second-year wideout Ian Strong, as well as some younger depth including Famah Toure and Jesse Ofurie, as well as incoming freshman Korey Duff Jr.

After watching from the sidelines for an entire season, Brantley will finally be able to help the Scarlet Knights on the field.

