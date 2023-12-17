Rutgers football lands Monmouth WR transfer Dymere Miller | Here's what he adds to offense

Rutgers football’s offense on Sunday landed a new weapon.

Dymere Miller, a transfer wide receiver from Monmouth, announced on social media that he was committing to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Miller was elite at the FCS level with the Hawks. This past season Miller set a program record with 90 receptions for 1,293 yards and nine touchdowns.

Miller led the FCS in receiving yards and receiving yards per game with 117.5

In four seasons with Monmouth, Miller caught 168 passes for 2,387 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Monmouth receiver Dymere Miller breaks a tackle against Stony Brook during the Hawks' 56-17 victory on Nov. 4, 2023 in West Long Branch, N.J.

Miller has one year of eligibility remaining.

Rutgers extended an offer to Miller earlier this month. Miller also received offers from Memphis, North Texas, UAB, Pittsburgh, UConn and Texas Tech, among others.

But the Scarlet Knights ultimately won out.

For Rutgers, the offense gets a talented wide receiver who has elite speed and can be a reliable target for quarterback Gavin Wimsatt in the passing game.

The Scarlet Knights needed a replacement for JaQuae Jackson, who was second on the team with 361 receiving yards but is out of eligibility after transferring prior to this season from California University of Pennsylvania.

Rutgers also loses Isaiah Washington, who was third on the team in receiving yards (307).

Miller, a native of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, it’s a chance to play in the Big Ten and prove himself at a high level.

It’s also a chance to develop under wide receivers coach Dave Brock, who tutored wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley while he was the Atlanta Falcons’ wide receivers coach from 2018-21.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football recruiting: Dymere Miller transfers to Scarlet Knights