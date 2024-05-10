Fins win: Scheuermann ties state win record in Region victory

OXFORD, ALABAMA – Delgado took a 9-1 win over Wallace State Thursday to open play in the 2024 NJCAA South District Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.



Delgado plated the game’s first run in the third on an RBI single by Rhett Centanni, scoring Casey Artigues who reached on a double. Wallace State tied the game 1-1 on a pair of singles in the fourth. In the fifth, Walker Bazile walked to open the inning, advanced on a single and scored on an error. Rhett Centanni’s double plated Artigues and Jack Walker’s single scored Centanni to give the Dolphins the 4-1 lead through five innings. Delgado send ten batters to the plate in the sixth to add four runs, including a sacrifice fly by Centanni and an RBI single by Walker. In the eighth, Casey Artigues reached on a leadoff single, advanced on a single by Rhett Centanni, and scored on a single and overthrow by Jack Walker for the 9-1, eight run rule walkoff decision in eight innings. Artigues, Centanni, and Walker went a combined 10-for-14 at the plate. Luke Barbier went the distance, pitching eight innings and striking out five to lead the Dolphins to the win.



Delgado (39-15) will meet the winner of Game 4 between Snead State and Coastal Alabama South at 7pm Friday. The winner of the eight team super regional will advance to the NJCAA Division World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.



Game Note: Thursday’s win marked Head Coach Joe Scheuermann’s 1177th win at Delgado, tying the state collegiate win record held by Coach Tony Robichaux (combined at McNeese and University of Louisiana-Lafayette).







For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.