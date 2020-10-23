Final Saints vs. Panthers injury report: Michael Thomas ruled out

The New Orleans Saints will hold wide receiver Michael Thomas out of Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers as he continues to recover from a midweek hamstring injury, in addition to backup guard Nick Easton (who is still dealing with a concussion suffered nearly two weeks ago). The Saints are also without starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who entered the NFL COVID-19 protocol after recording a positive test result.

It’s less than ideal. Reserve cornerback Ken Crawley is ruled out after being in close contact with Sanders during practice on Thursday, and backup receiver Bennie Fowler is landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The full, final injury report for Week 7:

From the Saints

Player, injury Wed Thurs Fri Game status CB Janoris Jenkins, shoulder Full Full Full WR Deonte Harris, hamstring Full Full Full CB Justin Hardee, hamstring Limited Limited Limited WR Michael Thomas, ankle/hamstring Limited DNP DNP Out T Terron Armstead, hand DNP Limited Limited G Nick Easton, concussion DNP DNP DNP Out WR Bennie Fowler, shoulder DNP DNP DNP Injured reserve S J.T. Gray, hamstring DNP Limited Limited Questionable WR Emmanuel Sanders, not injury related DNP COVID-19 reserve CB Ken Crawley, not injury related DNP COVID-19 reserve

From the Panthers