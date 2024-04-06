A's file two team name trademarks ahead of 2025 Sacramento move originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Ahead of the Athletics' looming move to Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento after the 2024 MLB season, the team has filed two new trademarks as it prepares to shed its Oakland identity.

The A's and Sacramento Kings, majority owner of the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate River Cats, announced Thursday that Oakland's longtime MLB team would play at the minor league facility from 2025 to 2027 as it awaits its new proposed Las Vegas stadium. The A's lease to play at Oakland Coliseum expires after this season.

Shortly after the announcement, the A's filed two new trademarks for the Sacramento A's and Sacramento Athletics, per trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

The Oakland Athletics have filed two new trademarks:



1. SACRAMENTO A'S

2. SACRAMENTO ATHLETICS



The filings were just made yesterday, April 4th, in combination with an announcement that the @Athletics would be moving to Sacramento for a few years.#Athletics #Sacramento pic.twitter.com/vZzfnIFWzn — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) April 5, 2024

It's important to note A's president Dave Kaval said Thursday that the team would not have a city affiliation during its time in Sacramento, per FOX 40's Sean Cunningham. They'll simply be known as the A's or Athletics, though they will honor Sacramento through other means.

Dave Kaval told me that the A’s will have ways to honor Sacramento during their time at Sutter Health Park, like with the club’s uniforms, but the team will simply be called the Athletics or A’s without a city affiliation. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 4, 2024

The trademarks filed by the A's protects their likeness while in Sacramento from being used on goods and services not authorized by the team. So, any fans hoping to find Sacramento A's merchandise will have a hard time doing so unless it comes from the franchise itself.