Fantasy injury update: A.J. Brown, Jonnu Smith good to go for Week 7

The Tennessee Titans will have two of their best pass-catchers on the field in Week 7 when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium.

There was some concern for both players during the week, but both wide receiver A.J. Brown and tight end Jonnu Smith were full participants in practice on Friday and carry no designation into Sunday’s contest in Nashville, per the team’s official injury report.

Smith had suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of the Week 6 game against the Houston Texans and never returned, which led to worries about his Week 7 status initially. Brown popped up on the injury report after not participating in practice on Thursday.

However, with neither player carrying a designation into Sunday, it would appear those were just minor issues.

Tennessee versus Pittsburgh will be a battle of the last two unbeaten teams in the AFC, with kickoff set to take place at noon CT on Sunday.

