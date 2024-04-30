[BBC]

If Manchester United’s lacklustre performances and results do not cost Erik ten Hag his job this summer, his confusing public defences might.

"We are one of the most dynamic and entertaining teams in the league at this moment."

Those are the words of the United boss after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Burnley at Old Trafford.

United have failed to win seven of their past nine Premier League games, beating Everton and Sheffield United at home during that run.

Dynamic? The fact Ten Hag's side has only beaten three teams by more than a single goal in the league this season suggests otherwise.

Entertaining? Sure. But not in the way United fans desire.

Fumbling a 3-0 lead against Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-finals was entertaining for the neutral - as were the collapses against Copenhagen, Galatasaray and Chelsea.

Perhaps Ten Hag has come to realise the mental fragility of his squad after squabbles with big-name players like Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, to name a couple.

He will no doubt have his squad in mind when painting a certain picture after underwhelming displays.

However, fans need honesty, and Ten Hag is currently losing more than he is gaining.

Alex Turk can be found at the Stretford Paddock