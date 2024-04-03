Fancy like DJ Burns?: NC State basketball fans line up to meet star outside of Applebee's

Fancy like DJ Burns?

The legend and popularity of the NC State basketball star continues to grow deeper into March Madness. On Tuesday, Burns and teammate DJ Horne hosted an event, 'Meet the DJs' at an Applebee's in Raleigh for an hour. Burns posted a video captioned, 'oh yeaaaaaa,' on his Instagram story, with a shot of a large crowd lined up outside dressed in NC State gear, to meet the pair of Wolfpack players, as it continues to make noise in the NCAA Tournament.

DJ Burns hosted a meet & greet at Applebee's and had the turnout you'd expect.



📽️: dj.b30/IG pic.twitter.com/UUbOD7k66M — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 2, 2024

Burns has been a topic of conversation for the better part of March Madness, as NC State has reeled off nine straight wins, including five in five days in the ACC Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Burns scored 29 points in a victory over rival Duke in the Elite Eight to set up a matchup with Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday.

The 6-foot-9, 275-pound post player has even generated talks about NFL interest due to his size and athleticism. Burns averaged 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season for the Wolfpack. Burns joined NC State ahead of his senior season from Winthrop College. He even owns two vending machines.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State basketball fans line up to meet DJ Burns at Raleigh Applebee's