Who is DJ Burns? NC State basketball forward has become a star during March Madness

He's called a "closer" for NC State basketball by his head coach while others have started to call him a March Madness icon.

It doesn't matter which one you choose, both are true when talking about the Wolfpack's DJ Burns.

Burns has become a star in the NCAA Tournament as the entire country has gotten acquainted with his talents. But if you've watched NC State at all this season, you will have already known Burns is a big part of its success as highlighted by the Wolfpack's seven-game win streak since the start of the ACC Tournament back on March 12. It's one of the beautiful run opportunities the NCAA Tournament provides for players and teams.

He is a versatile big man who has a strong presence inside with his play in the post and ability to crowd the glass for rebounds, but Burns can also be used as a playmaker when called upon. And if NC State wants to knock off 2 seed Marquette and advance to the program's first Elite Eight since 1986, he is going to be a big reason why.

Here's everything you need to know about Burns:

Why did DJ Burns transfer to NC State

The 6-foot-9 forward transferred to NC State heading into his senior year from Winthrop College. At Winthrop, he was a key member of the Eagles' rotation and one of the better players in the Big South Conference as he earned the conference's Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Burns has come alive for the Wolfpack this season, especially in March in both the ACC and NCAA Tournaments. In the NCAA Tournament alone, Burns is averaging 20 points through two games. He served as a big part in NC State's overtime win over Oakland to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 as he finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

DJ Burns Jr. showed up BIG for NC State's OT win against Oakland 💪 pic.twitter.com/B0gnRhiKpu — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 24, 2024

"He was a local star for a whole year and now everybody in the national media is starting to understand that," NC State coach Kevin Keatts said of Burns. "I mean, he's just fun. .... I consider him a closer for us. We put him in the game and he closes the game."

DJ Burns stats

Burns began his college career at Tennessee in 2018 but transferred to Winthrop following his freshman year after taking a redshirt that season with the Vols. He then spent three seasons at Winthrop from 2019 through 2022 where he was named the Big South Conference Freshman of the Year in 2020 and then the conference's Player of the Year in 2022. Following his three seasons at Winthrop, he transferred to NC State in 2022 to play for the Wolfpack, where has been the last two seasons.

He is having his best offensive season in Raleigh this year with the Wolfpack, averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 52.7% from the field and a sharp 67.7% at the charity stripe.

Over the last seven games, DJ Burns Jr. is averaging 16.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. The NC State star combined for 40 in the first two NCAA Tournament wins and has just wrecked havoc in the frontcourt. Up next: a total opposite in style, Oso Ighodaro. Can't wait to see them meet. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 26, 2024

Here's a full breakdown of Burns' stats across his college career at Winthrop and NC State:

Winthrop 2019-20 : 11.9 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.7 blocks per game and 58.3% shooting from the field

Winthrop 2020-21: 10.1 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game, 0.5 blocks per game and 58.3% shooting from the field

Winthrop 2021-22: 15.0 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, 0.4 blocks per game and 62.6% shooting from the field

NC State 2022-23: 12.5 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, 0.9 blocks per game, 0.7 steals per game and 56.1% shooting from the field

NC State 2023-24: 12.8 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 blocks per game, 52.7% shooting from the field and 67.7% shooting from the free throw line

DJ Burns height

Burns is a 6-foot-9 forward for NC State. He tied for the second-tallest player on the Wolfpack with Ernest Ross behind forward Mohamed Diarra and Ben Middlebrooks who are both 6-foot-10.

DJ Burns age

Burns was born Oct. 24, 2000, making him 23 years old.

DJ Burns Vending Machine business

In the day and age of college athletics where student-athletes are able to profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL) with t-shirt deals, car dealerships, sports drink suppliers, etc., Burns has found an additional way to make some extra money: Owning two vending machines.

He recently spoke about this business venture of his on Barstool Sports and DraftKings' "Pardon My Take."

"I don't sell them, I just own a few. I have two myself," Burns said. "There's a guy who played at Auburn named Josh Dollard. He's from the Charlotte area, and we used to train with his trainer named Gabe Blair. Phenomenal guys. I was just talking to him about some things I went through and we were just talking about, what are ways to make money outside of basketball so you're not like one-dimensional as a person. That was one of the things he showed me and I took after it."

NC States DJ Burns owns vending machines as a side hustle pic.twitter.com/3WNiv48OV3 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 25, 2024

Burns said that he has two active undisclosed location vending machines and some of his friends own them as well.

"I can't eat what's in my vending machine," said Burns when asked what was in his machines. "But it sells well for sure."

