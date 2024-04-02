What channel is NC State vs Purdue basketball on? Time, TV for March Madness game

The NC State Wolfpack basketball team will continue its magical March Madness run into April against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff between the 11th-seeded Wolfpack (26-14) and the top-seeded Boilermakers (33-4) is set for 6:09 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the game will be televised on TBS.

NC State is in the Final Four for the first time since winning the program’s second national championship in 1983. Purdue also ended a drought, securing its spot in the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

The Wolfpack is 4-2 in the all-time series against the Boilermakers, but Purdue has won the last two games. Saturday’s winner will advance to Monday’s national championship game against top-seeded UConn (35-3) or fourth-seeded Alabama (25-11).

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

What channel is NC State basketball vs Purdue?

TV channel: TBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app, Sling TV

NC State vs. Purdue will be televised on TBS, with Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson on the call at State Farm Stadium. Gene Steratore will be prepared to field questions as rules analyst. Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes will lead radio coverage on the Wolfpack Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include Sling TV.

NC State basketball score vs Purdue in Final Four of 2024 NCAA Tournament

Check here for live score updates for NC State vs. Purdue in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

NC State vs Purdue start time

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NC State vs Purdue betting odds, spread, over/under in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Spread: Purdue is a 9.5-point favorite

Moneyline: Purdue (-450), NC State (+350)

Over/Under: 145.5 points

NC State basketball schedule

Below is a look at NC State's recent schedule. Find the Wolfpack’s full schedule here.

March 16 vs UNC W, 84-76

March 21 vs Texas Tech W, 80-67

March 23 vs Oakland W, 79-73 (OT)

March 29 vs Marquette W, 67-58

March 31 vs Duke W, 76-64

Purdue basketball schedule

Below is a look at Purdue’s recent schedule. Find the Boilermakers’ full schedule here.

March 16 vs Wisconsin L, 76-75

March 22 vs Grambling State W, 78-50

March 24 vs Utah State W, 106-67

March 29 vs Gonzaga W, 80-68

March 31 vs Tennessee W, 72-66

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

