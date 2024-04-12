FAMU football adds former Alabama State assistant to defensive coaching staff

Florida A&M football adds to the coaching staff as Coach Colzie announced Andre Pope as the defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

"After the amazing amount of success we've had in the defensive backfield the last two years with Coach Morgan and myself, I thought it was important to make sure I had someone who was going to teach and coach with the same passion the guys have been accustomed to over the last few years," said Colzie.

"Coach Pope is a guy who played for me while I was at West Georgia and has had success everywhere he's been throughout his career. He's a tireless recruiter, and I can't wait to see what he brings to the Rattlers while he's here!"

"It was tough to leave after helping build something special in Montgomery," said Pope. "Alabama State was very good to my family and me, and for that, they will always be family. Coach Colzie has been a mentor of mine since being my position coach at West Georgia. When Coach Milton Patterson called and the opportunity presented itself, I couldn't turn down the Sunshine State.

"FAMU presents tremendous love, prestige, and culture that my family and I are grateful to join. It's a blessing to be here!"

Pope joined the Rattlers after spending the last two seasons at Alabama State, where he was part of one of the top defenses in the nation during those seasons.

In 2023, the Hornets ranked nationally in points allowed (2nd), yards allowed (3rd), passing TDs allowed (3rd), and defensive pass efficiency (10th).

In 2022, the Hornets ranked second in the SWAC in interceptions (14) and third in total defense (313.9), rush defense (126.6) and pass defense (187.2). Irshaad Davis (S) was named Phil Steele All-SWAC.

Pope arrived at Alabama State in the spring of 2022 from North Carolina Central, where he coached the safeties before heading to Alabama State.

Pope has served as recruiting coordinator and defensive backs coach at both West Texas A&M University (2021) and Shepherd University (2018-20) and as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach during his time at Avila University (2013-17).

He was an All-American defensive back at Fairmont State University before playing safety and linebacker at the University of West Georgia in his final two seasons.

During his stay at West Texas A&M, Tobias Harris earned First-Team Defense Elite 100, All-American, All-Region, and All-Lone Star Conference, and safety Satchel Escalante earned All-LSC laurels under Pope's mentoring. Harris finished his career with 16 interceptions, ranking second all-time at West Texas A&M.

During tenure with the Rams, he coached four all-conference and two all-region defense backs. He has also one student-athlete play in the NFL with another in the XFL. Under his tutelage, the Rams also led the PSAC in interceptions during the 2019 season with 20.

He also spent five years at Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri, where he served as the defensive coordinator and defensive back coach for the Eagles, where six student-athletes earned all-conference accolades. Before jumping to coaching, Pope was a two-time All-American on the gridiron for Fairmont State after being regarded as one of the best high school recruits in Maryland.

He spent his last two years of eligibility at West Georgia, playing safety and outside linebacker. During his time as a Wolf, Pope ranked nationally in forced fumbles and led the team in tackles per snap. Pope had workouts for the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, and Hamilton Tiger Cats.

Pope graduated from MidAmerica Nazarene with a BA in Organizational Leadership (Business). He is the father of three daughters.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers hire new defensive backs coach