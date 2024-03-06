FAMU defensive backs coach Davon Morgan departing to lead fellow HBCU football program

Success leads to elevation.

After two seasons, Florida A&M defensive backs coach Davon Morgan is leaving the program to become the head football coach of Bluefield State.

Morgan, a former Virginia Tech and NFL safety, had his official press conference on Tuesday, where he was introduced as the program’s new head coach.

Morgan, 35, is tasked to turn around Bluefield State football after it went 1-9 last season. He replaces former Big Blue coach of three years and current special teams coordinator at The Citadel Tony Coaxum.

Bluefield State is an HBCU in Bluefield, West Virginia. The Big Blue plays in NCAA Division II’s Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

“I have a daughter that lives two hours away from here, and I was like, ‘I think this is the place for me,’” said Morgan, a Richmond, Virginia native, during his introductory press conference.

"It’s an honor to lead this program. And I’m committed to upholding the proud tradition of Bluefield State football. I look forward to restoring and bringing some culture here.”

Joining FAMU as the safeties coach in 2022, Morgan was integral in scheming for the backend of the Rattlers’ ‘Dark Cloud Defense.’ In his two years at FAMU, Morgan coached safeties Lovie Jenkins and Javan Morgan to All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selections.

In 2023, Morgan helped FAMU’s defense finish second in Football Championship Subdivision total defense on the way to the Rattlers winning their first SWAC and Celebration Bowl championships.

“Coming from FAMU, I learned a lot. A whole lot,” Morgan reflected on his two years with the Rattlers. “And I think we can benefit from that here in Bluefield, West Virginia.”

Since last season’s conclusion, three on-field FAMU football coaches have departed: Morgan, former head coach Willie Simmons (Duke running backs coach), and former head coach of the defense Ryan Smith (Murray State defensive coordinator).

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers DB coach Morgan leaving for head coaching job