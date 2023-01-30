FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fifth-round fate

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight after a busy weekend of action. Both Manchester clubs made it into the fifth round and are now the leading favourites to win the competition. Manchester City narrowly edged past Premier League leaders Arsenal on Friday night, before Manchester United defeated Reading in another comprehensive display at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.

Elsewhere, Accrington Stanley couldn’t quite cause an upset when they faced Leeds, Tottenham cruised to a 3-0 victory away at Preston and Kelechi Iheanacho sent Leicester through in a 1-0 win over Walsall.

Sunday saw the FA Cup holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a dramatic 3-3 thriller with Championship side Sheffield United. Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay. Follow the FA Cup draw live as the remaining teams discover their fifth round opponents:

FA Cup fifth round draw live

The draw takes place around 7pm live on BBC One

Fourth round action concludes with Derby vs West Ham

Seven Premier League teams through to fifth round with Fulham facing a replay against Southampton

Non-league club Wrexham are lowest ranked side in the draw

How to watch Derby vs West Ham

17:55 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 7.45pm GMT on 29th January following the fifth round draw.

Derby vs West Ham will be shown live on ITV 4 as well as online on the ITV X platform, while the draw for the next round takes place during The One Show on BBC One at 7pm.

Derby vs West Ham

16:37 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s FA Cup action as Derby County and West Ham United close out this weekend’s fourth round.

League One’s Derby County are hoping to cause an upset when they take on the Premier League side and come into the match in as good a form as possible. They have won their last six matches across all competitions and are unbeaten in 19 games.

Although in the third tier Derby have already faced Premier League opponents this season having held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the third round of the Carabao Cup - they lost the penalty shootout - and manager Paul Warne will feel confident of giving West Ham a good game tonight.

The Hammers are expected to field a weakened side as they focus on avoiding relegation from the Premier League. Manager David Moyes says his hopes are always to win a trophy each season but his side are just a point and two places outside the drop zone and need to focus on the league.

We’ll have updates from all the team news and build-up to kick off as well as the FA Cup fifth round draw itself which is scheduled for 7pm live on BBC One.