Ex-OBJ teammate, former Ram on Odell in L.A.: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

When Odell Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Rams, it was met with a fair amount of surprise from NFL fans and media at large.

One of Beckham's former teammates, who happened to have played for the Rams previously, also was quite surprised.

Browns safety John Johnson III spent his first four NFL seasons with the Rams before signing in Cleveland this offseason. Johnson, who was teammates with Beckham for part of this season before the live-wire receiver was released last week, doesn't seem so sure about this marriage.

"I don't know how that's going to work," Johnson said, via the Akron Beacon Journal.

Johnson added:

"I just feel like they had a good thing going, like a complete offense," Johnson said. "From being in LA, I know for a fact the offense runs through Cooper Kupp. Even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game, it kind of runs through Cooper Kupp.

"Obviously, Odell’s a big name. He’s going to want that attention as well. So it'll be interesting."

Kupp right now is in the lead for the league's receiving Triple Crown, ranked first in the league in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,019) and receiving TDs (10).

He's averaging 113.2 yards per game through nine games; only 11 players in NFL history have surpassed that average for a whole season, and it last was accomplished in 2015 (by Antonio Brown and Julio Jones).

One of Odell Beckham Jr.'s former teammates in Cleveland, who also played for the Rams, isn't sure how Beckham will work in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

But Johnson also believes in the talents of Rams head coach Sean McVay and hopes it works out for him and Beckham together.

“Coach McVay, he’s one of the best doing it. I know he’ll find a way to get it done," Johnson said. "But just right off the bat, I'm like ... I wouldn’t really want to go there if I were him, but we’ll see how it goes, and I wish him the best.

"They’re going to find a way to get him the ball. They’re definitely going to do that. Matt Stafford is one of the best doing it right now. They have an electric offense. They’re fun to watch. So it'll be interesting. I’m going to be tuned in and see how it goes. But that’s a good situation to go to if you’re a wide receiver. I know that.”