Ex-NZ all-rounder Anderson in USA World Cup squad

Anderson played 13 Tests, 49 one-day internationals and 31 T20s for New Zealand [Getty Images]

Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has been named in the United States squad for the T20 World Cup in June.

The 33-year-old made his debut for the USA last month, having qualified for the World Cup co-hosts after emigrating to the country.

Anderson played 93 times for New Zealand between 2012 and 2018, including at three World Cups.

He is one of 19 players to have represented two countries in men's T20 cricket.

Team-mate Nitish Kumar, who has also been named in the World Cup squad, also played 18 T20s for Canada before his USA debut this year.

USA are in a group with India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada at the World Cup - a tournament which begins with a meeting with their North America neighbours on 1 June.

New York, Dallas and Lauderhill are all hosting matches in the tournament with the other venues in the Caribbean.

USA squad

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-captain), Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jessy Singh, Harmeet Singh, Noshtush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Nitish Kumar, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar. Reserves: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.