Everton vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Goodison Park, the home of Everton (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko; Jack Harrison, Idrissa Gueye, Andre Gomes, Dwight McNeil; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Forest, meanwhile, are just one point clear of Luton as they appeal against a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's financial rules – which represents half of the total penalty received by Everton for two separate breaches. Nuno Espirito Santo's side were pegged back in a 2-2 draw with his former club Wolves last time out, and they have only won one of their last eight league matches since overcoming West Ham in mid-February. Three draws in their last five games suggests Nuno has succeeded in instilling some resilience, but they need to start turning draws into wins if they are to enjoy a more comfortable May.

Supporters of Everton and Forest will have been relieved to see fellow relegation candidates Luton Town thrashed 5-1 by Brentford on Saturday, but neither side are sitting comfortably at this crucial point of the season, with both hampered by points deductions for breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. Sean Dyche's Toffees are just two points clear of the dreaded dotted line, having lost 6-0 at Chelsea last time out, but a win here would represent a huge step towards safety for them, with games against Brentford, Luton and Sheffield United still to come. However, Everton have only won one of their last 15 league matches in a terrible run stretching back to mid-December, and Goodison will get very twitchy indeed if Forest seize the initiative here.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of this huge relegation six-pointer in the Premier League, as Everton face Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park!

