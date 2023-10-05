England squad announcement LIVE: Gareth Southgate reveals Bukayo Saka injury and Ollie Watkins recall decision

Gareth Southgate has named Bukayo Saka in his England squad, despite the Arsenal winger being an injury doubt ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

The England manager has also recalled Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen ahead of upcoming matches against Australia and Italy during October’s international break.

Saka came off in the first half of the Gunners’ 2-1 Champions League defeat at Lens on Tuesday night and manager Mikel Arteta said he had suffered a hamstring injury, admitting it was a concern ahead of the match against Manchester City this weekend.

Among the other key calls from this announcement is Southgate’s decision to stick with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, while there is no place for West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse or Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins set for England recall after Premier League form

Southgate to make Bukayo Saka injury decision ahead of Arsenal vs Man City

Here’s the England squad for the October internationals. The big headlines are the Bukayo Saka makes it in and Jarrod Bowen is recalled:

David Moyes believes Jarrod Bowen should be back in the England squad this week after his fifth goal of the season helped sink Sheffield United 2-0.

Gareth Southgate names his next squad on Thursday ahead of a friendly against Australia and the Euro 2024 qualifier with Italy.

Bowen, who earned four caps last year, was overlooked for the September internationals but Moyes feels his current form makes him hard to ignore.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Anthony Gordon could be on England boss Gareth Southgate’s radar after his fine performance in the 8-0 romp at Sheffield United.

Gordon came on as an early substitute for the injured Harvey Barnes at Bramall Lane and gave the Blades defence nightmares, scoring a fine goal in the second half and also assisting Sean Longstaff’s opener.

The 22-year-old has taken his time to find his feet at St James’ Park following his January move from Everton, but has started the season well.

Boss Gareth Southgate will be sweating on Bukayo Saka’s fitness ahead of naming his England squad to face Australia and Italy on Thursday.

The Arsenal forward came off in the first half of the Gunners’ 2-1 Champions League defeat at Lens on Tuesday night.

Saka suffered a hamstring injury and boss Mikel Arteta admitted it was a concern ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Doubts over Saka’s fitness could open the door for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon after his impressive start to the season.

Gareth Southgate’s side are now in a strong position to reach next summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Despite a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifier last time out, England have a six-point lead over Italy in the Group C standings, thanks in part to a 2-1 victory in Naples at the start of the campaign.

They may secure a spot are the tournament during this international break should they defeat Italy and other results also go their way.

When are England’s matches?

Friday 13 October 2023 - England vs Australia (Friendly)

Tuesday 17 October 2023 - England vs Italy (Euro 2024 qualifier)

Both matches will be shown live on Channel 4 and will both kick off at 7:45pm.

Who could be included in the squad?

Once again, there is fierce competition among the forward places. Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen are in form and have been included in past England squads under Southgate, so it would not be a shock to see either called up for the October camp. Raheem Sterling will hope to get his place back after missing out on last month’s matches against Scotland and Ukraine.

In midfield, James Ward Prowse could earn a recall, while Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff have impressed with their early season form. Jordan Henderson’s place in the squad is once again in doubt following his move to Saudi Arabia, as is Harry Maguire’s due to his lack of minutes for Manchester United.

Gareth Southgate will name his squad for England’s upcoming international games this October with many people waiting to see which players receive the call-up.

The likes of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are under the microscope but are expected to be recalled by the England boss who could yet spring a couple of surprises and reward players based on recent form.

James Ward-Prowse, Sean Longstaff and Anthony Gordon are all in the mix after decent starts to the season but it remains to be seen whether Southgate will feel the same way.

England’s squad announcement is due at 2pm.